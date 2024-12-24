American Airlines resumes flights after stoppage

A "technical issue" disrupted American Airlines flights nationwide early on Tuesday, the airline said.

December 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live