Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment

The actress filed a complaint alleging her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director sexually harassed her.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live