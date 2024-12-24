IDF 'besieging' 3 Gaza hospitals, health ministry says

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement that Israeli forces are "intensifying" their attacks on three hospitals in the devastated and depopulated northern portion of the strip.

December 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live