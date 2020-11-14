-
Now Playing: Josh Powell's sister recalls going undercover to confront him about missing wife
-
Now Playing: Josh Powell kills himself, young sons in an explosion: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Susan Powell vanishes while her husband says he went camping with sons: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Susan Powell's parents awarded $32 million for death of grandsons: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Josh Powell murders young sons, kills himself in home explosion: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Susan Powell's parents file wrongful death lawsuit against Washington State: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Evaluation of Josh Powell ordered after cartoon porn is found at his home: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Steven Powell is sentenced to prison, Josh Powell loses custody of his sons: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Josh Powell's sister, police try getting him to talk as family tensions rise: Part 5
-
Now Playing: As search for Susan Powell intensifies, friends say she had troubled marriage: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Police question Josh Powell, his son as suspicions of his involvement grow: Part 3
-
Now Playing: With wife still missing, Josh Powell returns, says he went camping with kids: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Susan and Josh Powell go missing, sparking years-long fight for justice: Part 1
-
Now Playing: States weighing new restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Emily Harrington makes history climbing El Capitan in under 24 hours
-
Now Playing: 2 killed in explosion on grounds of Connecticut veterans hospital
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors say Michigan suspects planned to burn down state Capitol
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses nation without conceding election
-
Now Playing: Officials warn Thanksgiving gatherings could cause COVID-19 to spread