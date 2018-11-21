Transcript for Dick Van Dyke's first question about 'Mary Poppins Returns': Can I be in it?

What was your reaction. When he told them he has some wrong I got excited of course our first question was can every and it's. Answer unequivocal yes. Now about that CME nicknamed Ike does not return as Bert the chimney sweep. In the first film he also played mister Dawes senior the elder statesman chairman of the bank where George bank's work it's funny when you're accused. Don't realize its US district Gloria originally maybe it was Siegelman and you aluminum I had to go to wal ask him apart really. You get a bill. Yeah well I should order for graphic. Actually had to give them 4000 dollar factory in did you pay him to you play the banker to and I do that he had. And sure enough he does Mary Poppins returns he plays the son of the banker from the first film. They may be. Or just head of error appeared in the new budget funeral you're making up an 81 year old man look like and anyway look.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.