Transcript for When doctor realized he was victim in ‘fishing’ operation turned scam

We want to concert together all she kept asking whether it was for warning but it didn't worsen concert sponsored concert starts it'll serve alcohol. And some people go to have a drink afterwards and then again doctor union remembers drinking the last. Half a glass of wine so what's the next to you remember. We can up in the hotel. And then there was a message left by American Express they said there was excessive charges and credit card that was close 400000 dollars on a place called Robert steak house can please call us. Yeah. And Roberts is the name that shows up on your credit card you had a 100000 dollars of charges did he tell you on 12 or three night. It's yet they said it was it was three separate nights and then I thought put together it was every time I went out to dinner with her doctor union immediately confront screen. I said I can't believe you did this to me. He spent all this money on my credit card she turned immediately read she says it wasn't me it was my sisters as my cars and it was a man on the moon she came of all kinds of excuses and I told her you're nothing but a thief I told him nothing but a swindler I don't wanna see you I don't wanna talk to you ever again. I was definitely apologetic I definitely 100%. Felt that. Because I didn't even know his goal is not high until I had found out from score areas managed care and from Samantha. He thought editor of it he thought he was in romance she offered him something wholly different our reporting has shown that the clubs were absolutely investing. But in the hands Fed's NYPD. Work on able to find they had committed. Crime one at the new.

