Transcript for The drug investigation that led police to Breonna Taylor’s home: Part 4

We have an officer shot on Springfield, and they need -- they're requesting armor down there. We are going to go ahead and take it. You can hear these S.W.A.T. Members Arn that there is a shooting on Springfield at breonna Taylor's apartment. In realtime. All right, go! They don't know what's going on, and they rush over. They arrive. One of their own has been shot. Watch it, watch it, watch it. And everything is going so slow at this point. When you're in pain you're like, just get me somewhere and get me something. Cut it with my knife, cut I with my knife. We've got ems on stand by. Aye got to get a tourniquet or I'm going die. I'm trying to get pressure on it. If not for the quick actions of officers on the scene and the quick transport ft. University of Louisville hospital may well not have survived that incident. We got it closed off, we got it plugged. His surgery lasted probably a little over five hours. Is it gonna be good news? Or is it going to be bad news? And when he came out and said that he got through surgery okay, I broke down. To his family's relief, Mattingly is out of surgery and all right. But Tamika palmer, breonna Taylor's mom, is left to wait and wonder about her daughter. Breonna's mother, at the very beginning, wanted to know, where is my daughter? Where is her body? What happened here? Tamika palmer really got the run-around the night that breonna died. I went to the hospital and they tell me to hold on. So we wait for almost two hours. And she comes back and says, well, ma'am, there's no record of this person even being on the way here. And so she goes back to apartment complex and is trying to get answers. Breonna's mom says she came up over there where I was standing and started to ask questions. I asked where's breonna, I asked, where's breonna, and what's going on? So he tells me to hang tight. And I just told her, "Hold on one second. Let me get an investigator to come talk to you." Do you think breonna is injured at this point? What are you thinking is happening with breonna at this point? I'm thinking -- I don't know what to think, you know? And the officer comes back over. So I screamed at him, why won't you just tell me where breonna is? She has a recorded conversation. She was never even told she was being recorded. Are you breonna's mom? Yes. This is sergeant lane. I'm sorry in advance for you. Where is breonna? Ma'am, she's in the apartment. I'm extremely sorry for your loss. At that point did you know that she was gone? Yeah. He didn't say it, but I knew it. I knew what it meant. She was like, she's really gone. She's really gone. It was heartbreaking. According the to police records, Tamika was informed about breonna at around 3:00 A.M. Members of LMPD swat team responded and searched the residence, finding an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead. Police have not released her identity yet and are still investigating what her role was. At this time police have not said if she was armed. After all this happens, the police are treating this like the attempted murder of a police officer, of sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. As it relates to this shooting, we are in the early stages of our investigation. That's what they're investigating, and that is why very few people know about breonna Taylor. We have no body-worn video cameras to share with you from this morning's shooting. When chief Steve Conrad did the press conference the next day -- Even without the videos, our public integrity unit will conduct a complete review of this case. That's the story, boom. Kenny is pretty much immediately charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. And he can't even grieve because now he's got to shift to being a prisoner, a criminal, and then got to figure out how to survive in jail. And he has no record, so he don't have a clue to how to even eat or ask for help. He spends two weeks there, and then he spends two months on house arrest. Kenneth walker was sort of being described as this cop killer being let on home incarceration. Right? That was the narrative that the police shooting sort of spun out. Walker is charged with shooting a police officer. He's new home and on incarceration. The charges are dropped against him. The family thinks there's a coverup. It just takes a person to have some knowledge of these situations over time to look at it and say, that ain't right. Something ain't right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.