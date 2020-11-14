Evaluation of Josh Powell ordered after cartoon porn is found at his home: Part 8

More
Josh was fighting for custody of his sons when a judge ordered a psychosexual evaluation and polygraph test. "He was running out of places to hide," Susan Powell's sister said.
5:04 | 11/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Evaluation of Josh Powell ordered after cartoon porn is found at his home: Part 8

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:04","description":"Josh was fighting for custody of his sons when a judge ordered a psychosexual evaluation and polygraph test. \"He was running out of places to hide,\" Susan Powell's sister said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74201897","title":"Evaluation of Josh Powell ordered after cartoon porn is found at his home: Part 8","url":"/2020/video/evaluation-josh-powell-ordered-cartoon-porn-found-home-74201897"}