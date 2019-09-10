Transcript for Evidence reveals 'unhinged' emails from Wendi Adelson’s mother

Donna he's Wendy's mother was incensed when she learns that Wendy and her voice won't be able to move closer to her in South Florida. According to emails between windy and really became unhinged. Dun and writing these really long you know. 80101000. Were emails about how to circumvent this judge's ruling this is one of the emails from how long after the judge me. Donna refers to Dan Martellus achievers. Which isn't clearly derogatory term and picture storage boxes. It's time to take control of your life and not let generous think he just won anything by having you remain in Tallahassee. Let's show this what will make him absolutely miserable. You know his weak points and money religion control.

