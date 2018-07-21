Transcript for Family says one possible medical treatment for son can cost $100,000: Part 5

order: It's not ansual GHT for summer. A couple ons, an ice cream parlor and a double scoop of salty pretl. Except, this would have been unthkable threyears ago. Kathryn Ulicki was hoslized, un to eat. When Dr. Latimer started her on twoee amazing result. All rig how that taste? That went down! I know it did. That was a big too. Reporter: She was eat again! This is strawberry? I think so. Reporter: Almost as fast as the disorder began, it was G I think we are still in shock or slowly coming out of shot I don't thin ait yet. T sure we evbe, really. Rorter: What's her prognos at this in excellent. Reporter:ally Norma life? Yes. Eporter: Fm then on, it was Tepper busins as usual. Gosh, she was doing fabulous, loving school, playing softball --just gettback to baseline. I feel, like, a lot Bette today,ike emotionad physically. Reporte what's it L having your daughter back? You know, it's ING, really, idering WHE came from. It's kind of now. Aay, there'times I feet about P.A.N.D.A.S. Reporter: Kat has a happy end. Athave a happy ending. You know, it was wonderful to se again, want to emphasize don't kn what got better. O cares wh got her better, as long as she did. eporter:t least on p.a.n.d.a.s.ptic thinkkids may simply outgrow the symptoms. I think as a gel prciple, over timeny INGs get better. Reporter: So, you think they get er on theiow Yea it's quite possible. I don't know for sure, Bhat does happen. Reporter: But back in minnesota,r pas say waiting is unrealistic. His case is still precarious. I felt in my heart that parker's ay severe ce. And that he's gonna need the biggest puthat we cafi Reporr: Natalie and Ian Barnes had E intention of putting parker through the Exe treatmendrmer had suggested -- plasmapheresis, scary cleansing of immune system. Parker suffers every day. Chood right it's like, if you had a child at was tolthey had leukemia. And they had to be hospitalized to get chemother you would not hate remember that diagno-- P.A.N.D.S is roversial.and that tatment for I uncoonal. Not all doctors accept it, cluding, as the Barnes were shocked iniral imlogist. He said, "I will not participate any levelith on if you gi him that treatment." "I don't agree with it. And I won't touch him." Reporter: And with that, plaseresis wasut.asn't possible. It just didn't happen. The logistical problem of trying to get ranged was nfounding. Reporter: So now what? There's a million ways. And I thk ds on what your doctor considers serious, at they're comfortable ordering. Reporter:nstead, the Barnes' local immunologist creased the frequency of rker's medication, steroid tments andections to boost his immune system Repte and lo anhold, his parents as parker turned 12 in June, it actually se to be worng. It even led to this, a very T home vidf parker playing with his siblings and go cart rides. Buust a few eks ago, the told us parker's P.A.N.D.A.S., in all its confounding capricious patterns, reared its ugd again. Had momentwhere he wld be ok.and then hwo dive down to a P we hadn't S it's not in the uncomfortable PLAC it's back in the S places where he's becvery unpredbl Die, suff, eed. Die, suffer, He would sit there and ant, die, suffer, bleed. DI suffer bleed. Die, er, bleed, die, suffer, bleed. I should just be suffering. I ld make mylf bleed. As a parent, panic can set in very quickly. Reporter:arker's future tonight remains uncertain. The barn's say yet another speclist in their may be willing to perform a plasmapheresis. But it could cost as much as $100,000 wn is said an done. Some people have said P.A.N.D.A.S. Is a rich man's disease. 'Cause it takes a rich person R kid better Reporter: Still ahead,

