Father, fiancé of missing Chinese scholar on their desperate search to find her

More
Ronggao Zhang and Xiaolin Hou open up about their trip from China to Illinois to search for Yingying Zhang shortly after she vanished in June 2017.
1:03 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father, fiancé of missing Chinese scholar on their desperate search to find her
Days went by nothing happened yet nothing happened on May decide to go through. I think. Offer by ourselves to do your answers yup who all. You thought the police of the university of just was not doing enough. I think Lou we could do better. Where. Game cat in. How many times giving. I mean. I you can also keep happening we cannot fight card. Find ourself currently serves a lot of faith constant pain we. His decision to publish its. She's a long time zones. So tell me does is icon on your mom and I think things are thought to have an online through its wholly independent. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Ronggao Zhang and Xiaolin Hou open up about their trip from China to Illinois to search for Yingying Zhang shortly after she vanished in June 2017.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67011457","title":"Father, fiancé of missing Chinese scholar on their desperate search to find her","url":"/2020/video/father-fianc-missing-chinese-scholar-desperate-search-find-67011457"}