She freed her brother of a wrongful conviction and now is dedicated to innocence work

Janis Puracal was a civil litigator prior to helping free her brother Jason Puracal of a wrongful conviction in Nicaragua. Janis now works on other innocence cases with The Forensic Justice Project.
3:15 | 02/28/20

