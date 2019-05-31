Transcript for Former friends describe convicted murderer Daniel Wozniak's life prior to arrest

Dan Wozniak is now suspect number one in the disappearance of Sam hair and and the murder of Julie she Luis. Time. And a totally different percent of and you see on stage where he's loved by the OC community theater crowd. He was every directors actor I mean he was there on spot. Committed focused on. Stage. Orders. And Dan was amazing had a very strong. More weeks and they. Shape and Lourdes GUN. To him. He can adapt in year old he was a big man who could move saying well. I'm. There you are acting together just yet this is arsenic in this was one of the scenes we did oppose. Tell you about your relationship but there who. Actors Dan was always very gregarious and outgoing Hughes just fun hiking. Very likable hat that twinkle in his eye and he was the type of person that you know what you saw them and they were such a life of the party. He had a hard time keeping them the jobs well with a lazy. And he had no real ambition other than this. Desire to be an actor. You're pageant community Peter for the money you know you're doing it to meet new people new friends who she was two months behind on his rant he was facing eviction and she was borrowing money from friends I don't think we Neil anything about money problems until he asked us tomorrow much. Did you say. I was just wanted to know if you can lend us 500 dollars. It's a surprise for Rachel you know we're getting married and I have this photographer that she likes and I needed for a deposit. Money problems are a constant theme for it and he has no full time job he needs thousands to help finance his wedding and paid for an expensive honeymoon he's even turning strangers for cash. But now the coast and meets the police are on his tail. They know he's a central figure in a debit card scam involving a missing friend we knew we have to talk to Dan and premium they. Called Daniel Wozniak was nexus I'm too busy to meet with you right now got a bachelor party to go to. So they are up and down the beaches and nothing it's up fishing expedition and. And we see a restaurant with a big neon sign cult tsunamis and we said hey let's go check over there. And I walked around the bar area did not see him in time actually walked to the actor the restaurant and Daniel was there was smiling laughing and drinking with his buddies Daniels saw me he turned away and you did you see kind of the blood draining from his face police literally walk and and arrest him in the middle of his bachelor party. Very affable baritone whose day job is singing musicals is in handcuffs that night.

