Genealogy reveals ‘Golden State Killer’ after 40 years of eluding police: Part 8

The “Golden State Killer” had been linked to 50 rapes and 13 murders. In 2018, using untouched DNA evidence from 1980, authorities mapped out family trees and honed in on Joseph DeAngelo.
7:29 | 10/31/20

