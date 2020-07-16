Transcript for Former Georgia sheriff's deputy recalls the last time he saw Tim Coggins

In 1983. And were put Spalding county sheriff's department. Handle. TM and we had always been different. With his death. I was his heart broke. Now the way I got involved in his did was I solved TM on the street and cam was screaming. Could you give me arrived just in to the people's choice which was a little clue and that's it okay Kamal happy. Treo pro going to be as great news Caucasian where NASA may need to watch yourself on Dayton systems like. Because we live in Griffin Georgia. And not Atlanta. As some people don't just don't accept. Things like. And as we approach to club. There were three Caucasian guy's in a sample that's strange. Because white guys did not come today quote. I had no. Way of knowing. Drop dead more often just days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.