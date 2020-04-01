Transcript for Girls abducted by Ariel Castro freed after many years in captivity: Part 7

Seven years ago tonight. It was eight years ago tonight. It's been nine years that Amanda berry disappeared. Gina Dejesus disappeared. Today marks ten years since Cleveland teenager Amanda berry disappeared. She was 16 years old. Those who knew Amanda berry gathered to remember. The families were always optimistic. I'm hoping she's out there somewhere. I mean, I don't care. Just come home. They are still waiting and still hoping. After a while we thought these girls will never be found. They're dead. They're gone. FBI agents and police are searching for the remains of a missing teen, Amanda berry. A tip from a prison inmate launched today's search. Using a cadaver dog teams search a vacant lot. Search a vacant lot. After ten hours of digging -- There is nothing of evidentiary value that was found. We didn't know it, but they were less than three blocks away. It's devastating. All those years, all those tips, all those leads, and you were no closer. It's a warm spring day and the source of hope for escape would come from the most unexpected place, 6-year-old Jocelyn. Jocelyn goes downstairs and then she runs back up and she says, "I don't find daddy. Daddy's nowhere around." And she's like, "Mom, daddy's car is gone." My heart immediately started pounding. Should I -- should I chance it? If I'm gonna do it, I need to do it now. This was the one time that your room was not locked. Never before in ten years has that happened. She kind of crept down the stairs, and she had never seen the front door open. There was one more door that she need to get through and she said her heart was racing. I'm like, okay, now I just gotta fly out this front screen door and I'm free, and that didn't happen. And it's padlocked and she pushes it open enough so that she can get her arm out. So I'm just, like, waving my arm and I'm like, somebody, please, please, help me. I'm Amanda berry. I'm hearing all of this I -- I turn to Michelle. I'm like, "We could run. We could do this," but then once Michelle gets pumped. I'm like, "No, I have to." I -- I talked her out of it. Why'd you talk her out of it? I thought that -- that Amanda got caught and that he was hitting her. I thought they were fighting. So I was scared. So I turned up my radio so I couldn't hear the pain. I couldn't hear her suffer. Charles Ramsey is Ariel Castro's neighbor, sitting on his porch, eating his Big Mac and hears this noise. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom! "What the hell is that?" He goes next door to see what's happening. She said, "Get me out of this house." How do we say this? I destroyed Ariel's property getting her out of the house. He kind of, like, started like trying to pull on the door, but he -- he couldn't get it open either, and so he kind of kicks it. Kicked the Out of it. And out comes Amanda, and then out comes a little girl. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. This child has been screaming, "I want my daddy." What did we do? Right, call the police. Help me. I'm Amanda berry. I've been kidnapped, and I've been missing for ten years, and I'm -- I'm here. I'm free now. Okay. Talk to the police when they get there. No, I need them now before he gets back. We're going to send them as soon as we get a car open. I'm Amanda berry. I've been on the news. Were you still frightened that he may show up at any time? I was terrified. And just because there's people on the street doesn't mean that he wouldn't hurt me. 5:52 P.M., we get a call for a code one assignment. The highest priority you can get. Female who says her name is Amanda berry, and that she had been kidnapped ten years ago. I immediately looked at my partner. Is this for real? We threw the lights and sirens on and we started heading southbound. 2210 Seymour. We're heading over. We pulled onto Seymour. This female holding the child started walking out towards us. It was Amanda, just a little bit older. Just looked the same as the missing person flyers. This might be for real. Only way you can describe it is mind-blowing. Then she gives us, "Well, there's two more girls in the house." There might be others in the house. When I get to the door, I try to pull it open, and I can tell it's been chained shut from the inside. So I try to boot it a few times. Finally the whole screen door and everything came off. We all rushed into the home. And then they start walking upstairs and I'm like, "Oh, we're next. He's coming for us. So close the door." Had my gun out and I started walking up the steps slowly, and I started screaming. "Cleveland police. Cleveland police." I hear noises in the hallway. "Police! Police!" I pushed my head out. It was a bedroom door open with a light on and I heard some I see a badge. So I book in my underwears and my t-shirt, ran up and jumped in their arms and said, "Never let me go." I thought she was a child 'cause that's -- 'cause she was so tiny. My name is Michelle knight. I've been here for 12 years. You saved us. Never let me go. I said, "Honey, you're -- you're okay now. It's okay, you're safe." And she kind of jumped out of officer Espada's arms and then jumped up into mine. It was just an amazing feeling. It took me a while to come out my room 'cause I didn't believe that they were cops. I thought maybe they were people in costumes 'cause I was shocked. Then all of a sudden I see another person walking out. I knew who it was. She was thin, pale. But I needed confirmation. So I asked her her name. She told me her name was Georgina Dejesus. And then I told her, "We've been looking for you for a long time." When I was telling them my name they looked like they've seen a ghost or something. Like, they couldn't, like, believe it or anything. Like, their face completely dropped. It was just like getting smacked in the face, like, "Holy cow, she's still alive, you know, after all these years." We found them. We found them. It was just an amazing feeling. The first thing that I did is I dropped to the ground. I didn't care how dirty it was, I kissed that ground. I kissed that ground and thanked god that he helped us get out of there. What was the moment when you knew you were finally safe? The ambulance. Amanda reaches out, her daughter reaches out, everybody is like reaching out towards each other and it was like, it's real. We're going home. When you saw them, you're like, now we're free. Once I saw that, I'm, like, you know, this -- this -- this is it. I think we're free now. Being greeted by applause, they helped bring Gina and Amanda home to their families. But cops have a job to do and they need to do it quickly, and that's to find their guy Ariel Castro. Michelle grabbed a picture off of a refrigerator. She goes, "That's the guy right here." Ariel Castro, 52-year-old hispanic male. Ecompetition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.