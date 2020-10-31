‘Golden State Killer’ appears to take mementos from his rape victims’ homes: Part 2

More
Joseph DeAngelo’s siblings say that while growing up, he received the brunt of their father’s violence and anger. Kris Pedretti was 15 when DeAngelo raped her.
7:20 | 10/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Golden State Killer’ appears to take mementos from his rape victims’ homes: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:20","description":"Joseph DeAngelo’s siblings say that while growing up, he received the brunt of their father’s violence and anger. Kris Pedretti was 15 when DeAngelo raped her.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"73934264","title":"‘Golden State Killer’ appears to take mementos from his rape victims’ homes: Part 2","url":"/2020/video/golden-state-killer-appears-mementos-rape-victims-homes-73934264"}