Transcript for Head soccer coach says he didn't know team would travel into the Thailand cave

Just like children all over the world. Hits in base I have a passion for soccer. One of the local youth teams that plays in this slightly ragged soccer field is dubbed the move pop. Tied for wild reports. The team is composed of kids from schools around the district ranging in age from eleven to sixteen. In the wild wild boards are ferocious and fears. If your team fears. Apple I've been trying to coach since he prayed and be strong dislike to name a team pretty good here king. But the wild boards any good. He didn't expect to win or lose they just enjoy doing. That don't have at this time I felt nervous and worried because parents told you done to kids went missing and couldn't reach the you know we ever took clinic is apparently they did this pretty frequently. I never knew that he did this kind of activity. Barb went I was stunned and shocked because I know that Kate and if the water starts rising the entrance is going to completely blocked off.

