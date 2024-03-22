Hear the phone call between Ruby Franke and her husband

After her arrest, Ruby Franke calls her husband from jail, and she remains steadfast in her belief that she’ll soon be released.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live