Transcript for Heather Elvis’ family, friends remember her

When people talk about shattered. Face my arm. Because she was so full of personality. She left the room when she walked Dan she's pressed. She's a wonderful chance beautiful life she lives escalation want she made her too insistently she went. We've always been a tight knit camp for everybody who does. Volumes. I would just add has there and us. Out telling priest gain and love and life. She always wanted to live life to the fullest. She loved America. She wanted to be in front of the camera and behind the camera and design everything she weren't friendly. Seeing didn't understand. Boundaries. When it came to June.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.