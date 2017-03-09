-
Now Playing: World-renowned hand transplant surgeon meets hero, Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger
-
Now Playing: Hollywood exec's incredible story of undergoing a medical miracle
-
Now Playing: Man prepares for remarkable hand transplant surgery: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Hollywood mogul falls ill, close to death in less than 24 hours: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Doctors struggle to diagnose man's mysterious illness: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Man has successful hand transplant after almost 18-hour surgery: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Hand transplant recipient, doctor get surprised by Captain Sully: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Hand transplant recipient thanks doctors who first saved his life: Part 6
-
Now Playing: 4 ways to ditch the babysitter and work out with your kids
-
Now Playing: Long lingering pesticides may increase risk for autism: Study
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports claims heavy metals were found in popular baby foods
-
Now Playing: Health groups push for stricter FDA regulations on e-cigarette liquids
-
Now Playing: Work out like Jennifer Aniston with these 10 moves from her boxing trainer
-
Now Playing: Sleep loss can make people more isolated and lonely: Study
-
Now Playing: Gabrielle Union speaks out about adenomyosis diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Young children talking back and forth with adults strengthens brain language region
-
Now Playing: FDA allows marketing of contraceptive app for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: FDA approves marketing for a contraception app for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Aniston's workout secrets revealed
-
Now Playing: Are the new guidelines on salt intake too extreme?