Honoring the 4 Bear Brook victims: Part 11

More
The siblings of Marylse Honeychurch gathered in 2019 for the funeral of her and her daughters, Sarah McWaters and Marie Vaughn. There is still one victim, the "middle child," who remains unidentified.
4:05 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Honoring the 4 Bear Brook victims: Part 11

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:05","description":"The siblings of Marylse Honeychurch gathered in 2019 for the funeral of her and her daughters, Sarah McWaters and Marie Vaughn. There is still one victim, the \"middle child,\" who remains unidentified.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69722718","title":"Honoring the 4 Bear Brook victims: Part 11","url":"/2020/video/honoring-bear-brook-victims-part-11-69722718"}