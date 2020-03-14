Transcript for Hossein Nayeri records cell phone video of escape from maximum-security jail: Part 7

Accepted at over 95% of places in the U.S. Hossein nayeri was being held in a place meant nor low level inmates. What did it feel like to have hossein nayeri back just a few miles from where you're living? It was scary. He sent me a birthday card, which was really scary, because it meant he knew where I was. Somehow he gets a cell phone. You have to remember nayeri's past. If he's not feeling happy about the situation he's in, he's going to take it upon himself to remove himself from that situation, and that means fleeing. According to authorities, nayeri becomes the ringleader of an escape plot with two other inmates. BAC Duong was 43. Jonathan Tieu was 20. This is literally escape from alcatraz. That guy, played by Clint Eastwood, gets in the grate behind his cell and tunnels out. We used the movie analogy. This jailbreak was just insane. Nayeri, in his arrogance, is actually videotaping this entire incident. My name is Adam hossein nayeri. Some of the photographs and videos are edited and posted online by his legal team. The video begins before the night they even got out. Why did you do that? Why did you shoot the video? Believe it or not, it was all spontaneous. The arrogance. Everything he's recording will be seized by police and used To saw through a metal grate, it's not something you can do over the course of one night. So they would have had to have done it repeatedly. They really thought they could beat the system and never get caught. And nobody from the jail had any idea of what was going on? I'm going to pass on that question. Absolutely. He and his cohorts got help from the outside. So, the official version is after the 5:00 am body count, nayeri, bok, Jonathan Tieu, they saw through the last of this metal grate. Did you ever have machine tools or was it just all by hand? Awe hand tools. No machines, no. So, here he is, opens up the grate, slides inside the tunnel, and turns around, and in one magnificent moment, in his eyes, gives the thumbs up to his own cell phone. And then you stick a hand right out with the thumbs up. Right. That is hamming it up for the camera. It is very taunting. The amount of ego that would go into making that up yourself is pretty incredible. He's having fun doing this. And that is hossein nayeri. That's him in a nutshell. Here's nayeri committing a crime and generating evidence in realtime against himself. Then the film shows nayeri and his two jail mates walking through the innards of the jail building. This video shows hossein nayeri walking people really through what this took. His video shows how they created basically harnesses that when they needed to climb up the ventilation piping, they'd swing a harness here, climb up to that, and do that over and over and over until they could reach the trapdoor of the roof. That's it. That's it. The video then shows them on the rooftop. How long did you have access to the rooftop for before you actually escaped? A couple of weeks, you could say. We were able to have somebody bring us some necessary tools that we needed. And you're doing this for ten days, two weeks, nobody notices? Obviously not. It seems like hossein nayeri is trying to expose the Orange county sheriff's department as being ill-equipped to hold someone like him. We don't see on that video everything. I mean, nayeri is manipulative in this sense as well. He's showing you certain aspects he's not showing every aspect of the escape. It's unbelievable. It really is unbelievable they pulled it off. Managed to climb down four stories from this jail to the ground and escape without being detected. I got a call in the middle of the night that three men had escaped from jail, and one of them was hossein nayeri. And I just thought, you've got to be kidding me. How does this happen? Tonight, the frantic manhunt. Police scouring the streets with flashlights. Our personnel will exhaust every technique and option. There was a chill over the community as a whole, but specifically anyone who had any connection to this case. Both the prosecutors and Cortney shegerian were terrified that nayeri had broken out, thinking, if he's going to get anyone, he's coming to get me. Police knocking on my door. Boom, boom, boom, boom. This is like 5:30 in the morning. There's two officers there. Do you know hossein nayeri? Well, did you know that he escaped from jail? I became hysterical. It's my worst nightmare coming alive. He's going to kill me. I mean, there's no doubt in my mind. Like, I'm dead.

