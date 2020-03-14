Transcript for Hossein Nayeri's trial for marijuana dispensary owner's kidnapping begins: Part 9

A guilty verdict just came down for 38-year-old Kyle Shirakawa Handley. Kyle Handley, hossein nayeri's coconspirator in the kidnapping, went to trial first. The jury deliberated for less than two hours before convicting him of kidnapping, mayhem and torture. Handley is sentenced to four life terms in prison. The book is closed on Kyle Handley. Up next, hossein nayeri. On day one of trial, the courtroom was buzzing. They polled a large pool of people for this particular jury. And honestly, I thought I would really like to be on this trial. I got a lot of things I want to go through here, as you can imagine. Matt Murphy is determined to end the game that is hossein nayeri. Forensically we have a very strong case. We've got Kyle Handley's license plate. I was able to take down the license plate. We've got a glove that's used in the cleanup that has hossein nayeri's DNA in it. Who was the name on the hit? Hossein nayeri. My impression of the defense is they had a pretty steep hill to climb. Good afternoon. The defense, their goal is to convince the jurors that there's not proof beyond a reasonable doubt. You only need one person and that can hang a jury. In this case, it would be a huge mistake to accept something as true just because it seems obvious at the start. The defense focused on what the defense described as circumstantial evidence tying nayeri to the crime. There was no physical proof that nayeri was present in the house where the kidnapping took place or the van that transported the victims to the desert, or out in the desert. They also questioned the investigation. I thought that there were issues in the case that pointed towards the police not playing fairly with the evidence. The blue glove was the biggest one. There's something really funny about this glove. The defense team did a decent job of trying to paint the picture that it could have been planted. Our assertion is they had the video surveillance equipment in nayeri's vehicle, the Chevy tahoe, a week before the kidnapping. Once the kidnapping occurs, somebody would have said, wait a minute. We just saw footage in this guy's car that ran from us of the same house and the same victim. It wouldn't be a gigantic leap that evidence was planted on a glove to match nayeri. Did I think I was going to be able to prove it? But I thought if we could get the jury to open their mind about maybe something like that did happen, that would be enough to create a doubt about the rest of it. It's an absurd argument. They didn't plant the glove not only because they wouldn't plant the glove, but because they didn't know who hossein nayeri was yet. The people may call their next witness, please. If there was a key piece of evidence in this, it's his wife Courtney, because if she's believed it's done. He's over. It had been almost six and a half years since I had seen hossein, and I was just so scared to face him. You have to understand, in my mind he's still larger than life. And the thought of him looking at me it was almost like more than I could bear. You are the ex-wife of hossein nayeri. They told me, don't look at him. Sit in the witness stand and scoot back so when you're testifying he's not in your line of sight. So that's what I did. When Cortney testified, I was very fascinated. I think we all were listening to every word she had to say, watching body language. So you actually saw this torch? In addition to the torch, did you see anything else, any other instrumentality of this kidnapping that you recall? I saw ski masks. I saw a fake construction worker outfit. It was crucial for us to have the jury doubt her credibility. When Mr. Ciulla was asking her questions, he really was zoning in on her character. Your parents own a electronics recycling company, They do. Sometime during '09 there was an audit in that company, and it was determined that somebody was stealing money from the company, right? I was putting on my parents American Express charges for hossein. Lots of money, right? Lots of -- yes. In the range of maybe $150,000, something like that. Could be. At first, I wasn't sure if she was telling the truth or not. Nayeri and his attorney claimed that she had flipped on him to avoid getting herself in trouble. Cortney was given use immunity, and that means that anything she said could not be used against her. You then made a deal to cooperate, right? I decided to cooperate, and yeah, I mean, that's what I did. Cortney's end game was no prosecution, no jail, keep my law license. Most people would do and say anything to save all of that. Who cares? Her motivation to do it, whether it's self-preservation, whether it's doing right thing, where whether it's good citizenship -- the question for a jury is, is she telling the truth? I was terrified of hossein. There were two parts of his personality and they were just these separate parts. There was the nice, charming, manipulative, draw-you-in part and then there was this angry, crazy, temper-driven, scary. She really described this jekyll and Hyde of a man that was so charming and so loving, and then an instant was violent and abusive. I think if anything paints a picture of who he is, that really did it. This is just the kind of defendant who would insist upon taking the stand. Prosecutors love it. I'm just asking whether you agree or disagree. It was watching a heavyweight boxing match. You want to give us answer for that? I want to give you an answer for that, personally.

