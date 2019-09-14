Transcript for Hustlers who conspired to swindle doctor out of thousands arrested: Part 5

We had gotten many calls over the years from guys who said, "Oh, I was ripped off at a strip club." You know, "So? What do you expect?" Of course, nobody ever believes these men. Dr. Younan convinced American Express that that $135,000 bill was the result of a crime. Scores is out the 135. So they start fighting with the doctor. Remember that when you're there, they have you on camera. You can't say you weren't there. The gentlemen's club will fight you if you try to fight the bill. It was a big deal. A rich doctor, a stripper, drugs. That had all the earmarks for a tabloid story. I was like, "Oh, crap. This is not good. This is being blasted everywhere. It's not good." I think these women were banking on the fact that no man would go public like this, would be willing to be subjected to the humiliation. And what was interesting was one of the NYPD detectives reached out for Dr. Younan. Detective Dan polotowski, when I told my story he was -- he believed me right away. And we started working together and trying to help with the case. And if the police hadn't had Dr. Younan, they couldn't have made the case. He's willing to say exactly what happened. Within a couple of months the women involved in the case were arrested. Strippers are under arrest tonight, accused of drugging customers and then racking up huge bills on the customers' charge cards. They make the bust. Gig is up. These women knew they were taking great risks. And the greater the scam, the bigger it becomes. 'Cause you believe at first you're golden, but then you realize they're coming. The day of my arrest, they come to my house early in the morning. And I was taken into handcuffs. Among the alleged victims was 41-year-old New Jersey cardiologist zyad Younan. Prosecutors say the victims were so thoroughly drugged, they didn't even remember being in a club. It's like, "Oh, my god, the whole world, everybody knows what I did." I was working in Manhattan at a clothing store at the time. So when they had come to apprehend me, I was really surprised. And they said, you know, "You know why we're here." And I was like, "I actually really don't know why you're here." All types of emotions are running through you. I think I was shocked. There was three big Dea agents. I mean, when you get arrested, the whole world goes black and everything just goes silent. They start to break down almost immediately when they're arrested. They make statements. They have evidence that they don't think they have, that the police have. They have text messages. All kinds of things. They have credit card receipts. Dr. Younan saved text messages and voicemail messages which he could share with law enforcement. Hi, zyad, it's Karina. I just want to speak with you about your bill. They also have the women on tape talking about the fact that they give them these drugs. Hey, sit up, babe. Drink some of this. They immediately cooperated. They knew how to get out of the heat. Rosie was the first to take a plea deal. I had a child to take care of. I decided not to go to trial. I decided to just make it all stop. Taking five years' probation and sting at home and focusing on my daughter and just being the mom that I should have been to her. The outcome could have been worse. Karina was followed by the media the day she walked into and actually explained some of her conduct to crime watch daily. Today I'm going to accept my plea. Hopefully it goes as smooth as possible. We were there for her day in court, which brought a tough pill to swallow for the massage girl accused of drugging her clients. I pled guilty to conspiracy for grand theft. I'm taking my first breaths as a felon. I will be serving 16 weekends at Riker's island and I will have five years probation. I definitely feel responsible for just luring people in and, you know, manipulating them. The girls need to be accountable for their responsibilities and their actions. The case is over. One of the judges threw out, essentially, the scores' case for $135,000. The judge also threw out Dr. Younan's defamation case. I mean, it's affected me tremendously. I'm not as trusting as I used to be. I always stand up for what's right. And someone had to stand up, you know, and stop it. Everybody's gonna have their own judgment about what these women were, and what motivated them, and what drove them. I mean, people might not find me remorseful. But I definitely went through my own remorse in privacy. Hurt people tend to hurt people. So at the time, when I was hurting these people and I was doing wrong things, I was also hurt, myself. They may justify their actions by claiming they are victims, but they are not. The irony of the story is that the two ringleaders, Samantha and Rosie, cooperated with law enforcement and they ended up not getting any jail time. I thought that the women got off with less than a slap on their naked wrists. I thought they got off completely. The investigators would have preferred a little bit more time, some more of a stringent sentence. In addition to scores, the women were taking these victims to other clubs as well. The big question obviously is, the nightclub had to be in on it. Our reporting has shown that the clubs were absolutely investigated. But in the end, the feds and the NYPD were unable to find that they had committed a crime, or that they knew about it. I think it's important to remember that we took down one organization that's operating in one city. And we have had phone calls across the country from men who, the story is the same. What's amazing is that these women were incredibly successful at the scam for as long as they were. We don't know how many victims there were total, but their downfall was that they wanted more. It seems like it's a made for motion picture kind of story. I heard it was gonna be made into a movie and I was like, This is your wake-up call.

