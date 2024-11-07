Indiana woman on learning investigators believed sister cheated with her fiancé

While they investigated Robbie Doerr’s murder, Mandy Fillmore said detectives claimed her sister, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, had an affair with her fiancé, Larry Richmond Sr. Fox-Doerr denied the affair.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live