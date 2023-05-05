A look at investigation into 1990 ‘killer clown’ murder case of Florida mom

Days after Marlene Warren’s death, officers were alerted to an abandoned car in a grocery store parking lot. They found what law enforcement described as artificial orange-like fibers.

May 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live