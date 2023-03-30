A look at the investigation into Lauren McCluskey's death

Journalists T.J. Quinn and Nicole Noren review surveillance video showing Melvin Rowland outside McCluskey’s dorm, during a "20/20" featuring the ESPN investigation about the student-athlete's murder.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live