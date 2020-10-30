Transcript for Investigators describe early clue in tracking identity of 'East Area Rapist’

When I was work in the cases. I thought he's got to be in law enforcement. The first clue. It was an attack number three in Sacramento. Yet gloves on to protect from fingerprints and he's got a gun in one hand and patted the Taiwan is another. And he says freeze or I'll shoot. This we felt so strongly that he could have a law enforcement background. That we were looking at every officer in our department who fit the description of the height in the weight and issues sides. To that point he was simplistic is crucial to institutional. True but you'd. Did you blog. And we found out that fingerprints stayed on the again we're really just a very short period of time but there was an iodine technique. That we can use to try to pull them off. Purely to look into the church and some don't talk about this route. Flash so please discuss these leaders conclude that. Question from the police have one last bit of advice and that is don't panic as that alters your judgment. And by the way that advice goes even in the Bay Area not just people talking because with this guy and extreme could be anywhere.

