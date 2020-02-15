Transcript for How Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander met: Part 1

I'm an artist, I'm a photographer. It started off that way when I was younger. I got a little 110 camera, which is kind of that old, cheap film. I took pictures of everything from my foot to a tree or a leaf or my cat. Over the years it developed into something that I became really passionate about. Jodi Arias had a very normal upbringing. She grew up in the middle of California. I have a large family. We're all pretty close. In high school yearbook photos, Jodi appears to be a happy, innocent, carefree kid. Her family moved around a little bit in California. She spent some time in her childhood in Salinas and then they moved up near the Oregon border to yreka. Jodi Arias' parents owned a Mexican food restaurant where Jodi worked as a waitress when she was a teenager. Moving to a new town while she was a teenager was really tough on Jodi and she started documenting this in a journal. I often ask myself why I'm here. I'm completely aware that I dwell in the past all too often to a time of pure fun and true friendships. I don't belong here. I shouldn't be here in yreka. Yreka is a small California town. The main street has little shops. A lot of family-owned businesses. There's a lot of beautiful mountain ranges. I've always been drawn to nature and things like that. I think that inspires a lot of my art and a lot of my photography as well. Jodi never makes a big name for herself as a photographer. She never makes a lot of money, but she shoots weddings. She eventually just picked up and grabbed everything she owned and moved to a resort town in California. Jodi was looking to make more money and to be more successful in life so she decides to get involved in a network marketing company called prepaid legal services. She thought, "Wow, this looks like interesting work," selling legal services to people where they would pay a fee and they would have these lawyers on call for them. And she decided to go to a conference that prepaid legal had. The company was having a convention in Vegas. And it was a big deal. And so everybody was beating the drum. You got to go to Vegas, gotta go to the convention. You can see in videos posted on YouTube the energy that was created in these conventions. Please help me welcome Mr. Travis Alexander. Travis Alexander was a successful 29-year-old motivational speaker and salesman for prepaid legal. He had risen quickly up the ranks. He had tons of friends and tons -- tons of people that always wanted to be around him, just because he was a great guy. His main goal in life was just to make people laugh and to make them feel better about themselves. In this YouTube video, Travis talks about being single. When I first started you can imagine the first thing I'd hear a lot of is, "By the way, he's single. And I'd be like, "That's right. I am. Ladies, come get me." That's been ING on for six years. Travis was the t-dawg. He was a huge flirt. Travis was always in the market. He was always looking for -- Travis was looking for his wife. I knew that Travis was single. And I said, "Hey, there's this really good looking gal, on my team. You ought to meet her." Jodi's at the mgm grand. They're standing outside the rainforest cafe and this handsome, well-dressed man comes up to her and says, "Hi, I'm Travis." And it's clear from the get-go they have a potent chemistry. She's beautiful. She's friendly. Has long, blonde hair. Cute figure. She was very sweet. He said, "Hey, listen. Do you have a nice dress? Because I'd like to take you to the formal executive dinner with me as my guest." During the dinner, they just talked the whole time. She seemed to like him as much as he liked her. He's riveted with everything she's saying. It was cute. You know? I mean, I was, like, "Okay. I mean -- like, good for you, it was cute to watch. Jodi was actually in a committed relationship. But you wouldn't know it. Jodi had been with the same guy for about four years, but they were having problems. She was desperate to get married and have kids. He had already been married. He had a kid. He didn't want to do it again. So she was looking elsewhere. After the banquet Travis and her hung out until 4:00 in the morning just talking and getting to know each other. And the next morning, he tells me that he's found his wife and this is the girl that he wants to marry. To her, this night was the magic, was the Cinderella moment. She met her prince, and that was Travis. One thing he always told me is that, you know, pretty girls are a dime a dozen, but it's, it's what's on the inside that kind of makes people stand out. He made me feel like a very beautiful person on the inside. After that first encounter, Travis is very much infatuated with Jodi. He's had a little taste, but he wants even more. We got to know each other through hours upon hours of phone conversations. We just discovered a lot of common interests and grew close. Travis lives in Mesa, Arizona. Jodi lives in California. So they're having a long-distance relationship and they begin meeting at Travis' friends' house. It's a convenient rendezvous point. She was really excited about the relationship. She loved how funny he was. How much fun they would have together. Travis loved to take adventures and do different things. Jodi documented their time together online by posting photos on her myspace page. So Jodi and Travis, they shared a lot of interests together. Key being traveling, they had a book called "1,000 places to see before you die," just traveling around to these places in the book together. We went to carlsbad caverns in New Mexico. We saw sedona, we saw the grand canyon. It was a mutual goal to check things off that list. I'm always pointing the camera in every direction. And he was always a very enthusiastic and willing subject. In emails that Travis sent to Chris and Skye, he actually talks about how deeply he cared about Jodi. I went from intrigued by her to interested in her to caring about her deeply to realizing how lucky I would be to have her as a part of my life forev. She is amazing. It is not hard to see that who ever scores Jodi, whether it be me or someone else, is gonna win the wife lotto. The biggest problem, however, when it came to any kind of romantic relationship was one of religion. Travis Alexander was Mormon and Jodi Arias was not. He was a stormin' Mormon. He was deeply involved in the Mormon church, devout. He was very open with how he wanted his life to be and how he wanted his marriage to be. And so there would be no compromises. Jodi was the first person I ever heard of that he was dating that was not a Mormon. She was very sensual and sexual and Travis was extremely attracted to that because he was not used to that with the women he had dated in the Mormon faith before. If anyone is even remotely familiar with the Mormon beliefs, no sex before marriage. She was his kryptonite. Their relationship was white hot sex.

