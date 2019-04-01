Transcript for John Bobbitt on wife's infamous knife assault: 'I thought I was going to die'

So you say she was trying to have sex with you and you were too tired right now. That's a pretty big swing from her saying you forcibly tore off her underwear and raped her. Yeah and everything was done nicely but sexual advances. Talking and the quality sleep that you say you didn't like her director Graham a life. Is it possible that you are trying to have sex with her and she didn't want to have sex ordeal ahead of them. What transpired here. She's just laying there. Thinking not again. And she went into the kitchen to getting the last war. He saw the life. And the sound and so many things coming into my mind. You know how to describe. It has canceled plans. This guy comes in invades. Her space. Invades her body. And does it again. She said. I'm gonna do something to him right now where he'll never do that to me again. He's become tonight and I. When infected in the bathroom. Thanks to police she itself and NN. Clinton. Did he scream out did he say anything to leverage for the life you're you know no gratuitous fat. He described as the silent screen here and say anything when I sprung up and I was leaving us blamed pressure. Immediately. It was somehow horror movie. It was a nightmare but it was real they answered their reality horrified and terrified. Most. Did and I. She cleaned the apartment. In her left hand she has the penis to her right hand she has the night. We got off okay. You are still holding his severed penis yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.