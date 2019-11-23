Transcript for Joran van der Sloot gets married while in prison: Part 10

the pressure cooker that crisps. Joran van Der sloot, the man suspected in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in aruba nearly seven years ago, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison. His life in prison isn't what anybody would expect. He told me at one time that he could play online gambling. He had a cell phone for a while. He called me. Joran not only survived, but thrived. And shockingly he ended up getting married. She was an accountant visiting a relative at the prison. He charms her, they start dating, if you will, within the prison walls. And before you know it, she's He just fell in love. There were many people who said that Joran was marrying to avoid extradition to the U.S. That's not true. He simply fell in love with leydi. It's almost kind of obscene to imagine that this killer manages to get married, impregnate this woman, have a daughter while still in prison. By now Natalee Holloway has been missing for close to 12 years, but her mom Beth says her emotional roller coaster has never let up. In the summer of 2017, oxygen aired a six-part series called "The disappearance of Natalee Holloway," which followed Dave Holloway around as he tried to solve the mystery of his daughter's disappearance. But that series would lead to Beth's filing a lawsuit for $35 million against oxygen and against the producers of the show. While they were making the show Beth's ex-husband Dave asks her for a sample of her DNA. All of a sudden I get a phone call. They found human female remains. She alleges that Dave told her that human female remains had been discovered in aruba. I'm thinking, "Wow, this is -- this is real." I remember just running to swab my cheek to give them my DNA. Beth says she didn't know this was for a TV show at that point. I don't feel right now against just this combined bone profile that it's a match. Comfortably, this is still inconclusive. The mother of Natalee Holloway, suing over that TV series, calling the series fake and saying it was bogus from the start. Beth is suing for fraud and says what the show actually found wasn't female human remains at all, but the top of a pig skull. Oxygen and the producers deny all of Beth's claims and asked for the case to be dismissed. A judge in Alabama rejected that. A lawyer for oxygen and the producers sent us a statement saying, in part, "Neither oxygen nor bg media intended to defraud Beth Holloway in any way. We are confident that the facts will demonstrate that the lawsuit is meritless." To find out it was just a cruel hoax, an Entertainment show at my expense, my life that I had rebuilt was destroyed once again. And I thought, "Wow." So where do you begin from here? People can cope for so long, but a person can only take so much. How can I begin to heal once again emotionally? And it led me to the red barn. I began reading about the work that they do with disabilities and post-traumatic stress. And I thought, that's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna start service to heal my soul. To come here and to be with the horses and to be with the children and see the benefits of the equine therapy. That's why I wanted to do this and go back to aruba again, because I feel like I couldn't have done this any earlier. I couldn't have done this even a year ago. Aruba has become a lot less significant to me. It's interesting how all these landmarks that were such a driving force in our search for Natalee are just -- I mean, they are gone. Carlos 'N Charlie's is gone. I mean, this whole area is gone. I have come to the terms that this island doesn't hold anything over me anymore. While she's in aruba, Beth decides to go back to Joran's house just to see if his mom Anita might talk to her again. I met with Anita early on in 2005. I knew she had expressed to me they had had difficulty with Joran and maybe some anger and behavior management issues. I just wondered what her take on him is now. Beth Holloway's is a face that everybody in aruba knows, so it doesn't take long before police show up. Just trying to find out, just kind of circling back. Well, I'll just respect that. It turns out Anita isn't even home, so Beth leaves her a note. And as of tonight she says she's heard nothing back. As long as Joran van Der sloot is sitting in prison in Peru, then I can be at peace with justice being served. There's the speculation that Joran could end up in a U.S. Jail. He's terrified of U.S. Prisons, absolutely terrified.

