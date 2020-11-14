Josh Powell murders young sons, kills himself in home explosion: Part 9

During what should've been a supervised family visit, Josh locks the social worker out of the house and then incapacitates his sons before causing an explosion. Susan Powell's family is horrified.
7:00 | 11/14/20

Transcript for Josh Powell murders young sons, kills himself in home explosion: Part 9

