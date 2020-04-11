Transcript for Josh Powell’s neighbor recalls 'very unusual' behavior night before wife went missing

Susan master Vonage had come for the house and help her with her knitting and crow Shane while she is that year. Josh who never did anything domestic. At all offering to make people dinner do description and are under way I was working on yard. Josh and the boys were index its own book king. He called his father Steve. To ask for a recipe for pancakes. Everything that's when a bit different routines than anybody else would have he made them one by one. He took place in for comment he took place and pancakes made obviously in two Suzanne. In the daily voted to table and brought art art place into us in in the making news. That was probably very unusual I never ever witnessed them marry an eleven. Shortly after that Susan begin to not feel well Susan laid down again Josh surrogate suggested Javon and then it was time for her to lean. She's gonna take the boys sledding and yen the boys actually drove out before I had finished putting down my seat belt and response time. I saw him.

