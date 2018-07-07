Justin Ross Harris goes to trial for son's hot car death: Part 4

More
At trial, it is publicly revealed that Harris had been having affairs and exchanging text messages with other women.
6:22 | 07/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justin Ross Harris goes to trial for son's hot car death: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45575978,"title":"Justin Ross Harris goes to trial for son's hot car death: Part 4","duration":"6:22","description":"At trial, it is publicly revealed that Harris had been having affairs and exchanging text messages with other women.","url":"/2020/video/justin-ross-harris-trial-sons-hot-car-death-45575978","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.