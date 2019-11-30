Transcript for Kim Mays petitions for a ‘divorce’ from the Twiggs: Part 8

Today a teenage girl has begun the painful process of tries to divorce they are natural parents. The news that Kimberly mays was trying to divorce they are natural parents was a huge story. Any chance of reconciliation is hopeless. She'll probably suffer this the rest of her life. The Twiggs are convinced the Bob and Barbara mays are in on the swap. It's a child custody saga that's played out in the media. Tonight on "Turning point", switched at birth. He had interviews with everyone in the trial, including the exclusivive the one everybody wanted, with one with Kimberly. Gosh. I feel to nervous. You just look at me. Forget about the cameras. And we'll take our time. Done? All right! Kimberly, your dad thinks you're a very remarkable young woman and you have been through an awful lot. Do you just kind of take each day? Yeah, I just say to myself thank the lord that you've got him at least. Daddy, you mean? Yeah, dad. What he like? He's really fun. He's loving, caring. The tests prove that this child you had raised was not yours but was the child of another family. Correct. How'd you feel? Empty. Totally wiped out. What did you -- I still can't talk about it. It's just drained me completely. You had to tell Kimberly. Oh, yes. And she began to cry, and I began to cry. Just trying to reassure her that it didn't mean anything, that we she was was my child. The Twiggs are convinced it was you who made the switch. Well, they're wrong. I just can't imagine what it must be like to be nine years old and to be told that maybe you were switched. To put her on TV and talking to Barbara Walters is expressing her desires is going to be the most effective tool Bob mays has of winning the case. Can you take me back to that time? It was terrifying. I was just shocked. I was like, what? And dad's like, yeah. These people are saying that you're their little girl, and, yeah, I was like, daddy, don't let them take me away. Don't let me take them away. But if you were having a nice time with your biological brothers and sisters and the Twiggs were nice to you, why didn't you say oh, well? They were saying stuff, really bad things about my mom -- well, miss Twigg. She said my deceased mother, Barbara, is the one that switched us babies. So you got angry because your parents were being attacked? Yes, ma'am. When did you decide you wanted to terminate all the rights and that you just didn't want to do this anymore? I saw Gregory cay on the news. Today a 12-year-old boy has gone to court seeking a divorce from his natural-born parents. Gregory, you're the son of Mr. And Mrs. Russ at this moment. I was like, well, if this little kid could do it, I can do it. I would have loved at the very beginning just to have shared a relationship. Our family would have been friends with Robert mays if he would have allowed it. Why do you think the visits were ended? Robert mays had no intentions of ever, ever allowing us any part of Kimberly's life. All rise. This court is in 12th condition care cut. Everything we learned about this case was all coming to a head here in this courtroom and all eyes were going on on Your honor, we are going to call Kimberly mays. Okay. Get started. Kimberly, could you state your full name for the record? Kimberly mays. I'm 14 1/2 years old. Who are your parents? Robert mays and Darlene mays. Have you ever told Mrs. Twigg that you love her? Yes, sir. Can you indicate to the court how that came about? When we left I would say I love you. I say I love to you everybody I know. When Regina testified she was trying to be as in control as possible. Did you attend all of the visitations with your Kimberly? Yes, I did. Tell us what you remember about the first visit? Kimberly picked up a golf ball and handed it to me, and said, here, mom, and I was in total shock. Did you ask her to call you mom? I did not. Kimberly's lawyers put a psychologyist on the stand to show Regina was unfit to be a parent. They appeared to be features. I found she did not trust others easily. Do you love the Twiggs? No, sir, I do not. Do you love Ernest Twigg? No, sir, I do not? Do you love their children? No, sir, I do not. What's your biggest fear? Being taken away from my father. If you could be granted one wish, what would that be? Terminating their parental rights and getting my life back. Thank you. What if the judge decides it's not in Kimberly's best interest to have visitations? If the courts tell us to walk away, down the road if she wants to see us, we're here and we love her. Kimberly, what if the courts decides you should have visitation rights with Mr. And Mrs. Twigg? I wouldn't -- I wouldn't -- we'd probably -- I would want an appeal. You don't want to see them under any circumstances. Right. None whatsoever. The judge ruled today in the case of Kimberly mays. Kimberly mays has won her case. She never has to see her biological parents again. Do you think there might ever be a time in your life when you're older where you would want to see Mr. Or Mrs. Twigg and our brother os sisters? As far as you're concerned you're over it. Do you think you'll ever get over it? Never. I think we all expected Kimberly would go back to her life the way it was before. Quietly with her father. But then in a surprise move, just a few months later, she moved in with the Twiggs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.