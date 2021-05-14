-
Now Playing: The All-New 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: What the new CDC mask guidelines mean for returning to normal
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old with cancer on the road to recovery after teacher donates kidney
-
Now Playing: Hula competitions return in Hawaii as state reopens post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Inspiration List celebrates those making AAPI history in 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Buzz Picks: ‘The Descendants’ by Kaui Hart Hemmings
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ visits Hawaii as state reopens post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: What to know about CDC’s new mask guidance
-
Now Playing: Kobe Bryant to be inducted to Basketball Hall of Fame
-
Now Playing: Gas stations still without fuel after Colonial Pipeline resumes operations
-
Now Playing: CDC director discusses new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Long lines at the pump
-
Now Playing: Fully vaccinated Americans can mostly return to life without masks: CDC
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton tells 2021 grads saying you’re not OK is not a weakness
-
Now Playing: Audio recording of Scott Peterson’s call with sister-in-law from prison
-
Now Playing: Toddler with rare disease who was told he would never eat, overcomes milestone
-
Now Playing: CDC releases new mask, social distance guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Cat survives 5-story leap from burning apartment building
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 13, 2021