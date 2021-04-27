Latest developments in Elizabeth Holmes’ criminal fraud trial: 20/20 Preview

20/20 examined, in a March 2022 episode, the former Silicon Valley star’s trial and conviction for fraud and the most recent developments in Holmes’ life.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live