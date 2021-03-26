Transcript for Laura Saxton on conviction of Donthe Lucas: ‘It didn’t have to end up this way.’

Doctor Lucas was found guilty for first degree murder. In connection to be death. Disappearance. Of his twenty when year old pregnant girlfriend Kelsey should. He was sentenced to life in prison. Out wrong. An innocent so emotion Horford. For air for everybody for both sides. It's a sad story but it's a sad situation. That didn't have to end up like this. If he had just let her come home he mentioned it was a lot of emotions for both sides. Did you find yourself looking for there's Dante was sitting right in front in the inlet to the back of his head to the whole time I'll. But you know the mother of his child was there hand. She broke down and honestly mine. My heart. Her for her. Her for. Their child. Because it didn't captain but. They didn't have to end up this way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.