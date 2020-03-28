Liam McAtasney's roommate admits to helping dump Sarah Stern's body: Part 7

Preston Taylor tells police McAtasney killed Stern and recruited him to help dump her body over a New Jersey bridge into the Shark River.
7:27 | 03/28/20

Transcript for Liam McAtasney's roommate admits to helping dump Sarah Stern's body: Part 7

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

