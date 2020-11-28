Lion Air's incident with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 prior to 2018 crash: Part 2

More
The day before Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in 2018, the same Lion Air plane experienced rapid nosedives shortly after takeoff on flight from Bali to Jakarta, but pilots were able to control it.
6:56 | 11/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lion Air's incident with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 prior to 2018 crash: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:56","description":"The day before Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in 2018, the same Lion Air plane experienced rapid nosedives shortly after takeoff on flight from Bali to Jakarta, but pilots were able to control it.","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74435277","title":"Lion Air's incident with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 prior to 2018 crash: Part 2","url":"/2020/video/lion-airs-incident-boeing-737-max-prior-2018-74435277"}