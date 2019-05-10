Transcript for Lisa Stasi and her infant daughter disappear after meeting John Robinson: Part 3

Steve Haymes was a probation officer. And he was John Robinson's probation officer in the 1980s. He had a hunch back then that John Robinson was guilty of something very serious. And he pursued that. A hugger? I am. So good to finally meet you. This is a meeting 35 years in the making. Yes, it is. I've watched my own kids grow up. I've always, you know, yeah. "What became of this girl, what happened to her?" I was haunted, you know, by that picture. The picture of you and your mom, you know. I mean, that image is just burned into my mind. I mean, I had searched high and low through this city. But it all went -- it all went nowhere. I don't think anyone cared more about Lisa than he did, and the fact that all those years he never gave up, which has always motivated me, 'cause I refuse to give up. Lisa stasi was a young woman in a difficult marriage. I met Lisa in 1984. She was from Alabama and she was a southern girl, you know? And she was beautiful. She got pregnant and they decided they wanted to get married. This is Tiffany's baby book. This is all Lisa's writing, how she felt about Tiffany. When you are old enough to read this, I hope you will still be feeling the love I have for you, because it's a love stronger than life itself. And then it ends. After four months there's nothing, it's just blank pages. So how did it change when the baby was born? I was struggling finding work, and we were having problems. It wasn't working out, you know? She said that she'd had a fight with Carl and she didn't know what to do or where to go. And so I took her to the hope house. We had a residential facility and housed about 25 women and children at a time. And at that same time, John Robinson had started Kansas City outreach program, which was purportedly a program to help downtrodden women. Through this phony philanthropic effort, Robinson was introduced to Lisa stasi. He ends up putting her up at the rodeway inn. Lisa had left the rodeway inn. She had taken the baby. Robinson was frantic to find her. She was at my house. And what was she saying? She was just telling me about this person and I felt uneasy about it. There's this blinding snowstorm. The city is paralyzed. Robinson shows up at Kathy klinginsmith's house. We've got to leave right now. We've got to get out of here. I was very scared. He loads Lisa and Tiffany up in his car, leaving behind Lisa's car, her clothing, baby food, diapers. She went back to the rodeway inn and that's when my mom got the phone call. She said, they want me to sign these papers, four of them. And I said, don't sign nothing. And she was just crying and then she finally settled down and she says, here they come now. And that was the last time I heard from her. And then what happens? And then she disappears. She disappeared. Forever. Then they get a letter from her. Members of the family all of a sudden receive typewritten letters supposedly from Lisa. Here we go again. More letters from a missing woman, just like Paula Godfrey from a year earlier. This is a copy of the letter that was one of the four blank sheets of paper that your mom signed. That she had to sign? Can I see that real quick? Absolutely. "I want to thank you for all your help. I've decided to get away from this area and try to make a good life for me and Tiffany." Was Lisa a big letter writer? No. Typewritten letters? No. She couldn't type enough to type a letter. Did he hurt her? Did he take her baby? The more time went by, the more worried we got. The more we began to realize that she might not be alive. The rodeway inn was one of the most important stops in Heather's journey for sure. Heather was at the roadway inn with her mother Lisa. She was just four months old. She was a baby. And the police believe that Heather may have been there when her mother was killed. When we took Heather to the site of where the rodeway inn was, unfortunately it was no longer there. She had everything taken away from her, her life, her child, but I've never forgotten this motel. It lingers with me. And somewhere around here, she's somewhere here. What you doing there, Heather? Getting some dirt and grass from the area so I have something. Just something solid, something tangible, something from here. Justice and closure for me is finding her remains and giving her a proper burial. And peace is finally being able to definitively say Lisa was a person, this is what they did to her, this is where she is. I'll find you. I promise. There's this emerging thing in our culture called the internet. If you thought John Robinson was dangerous before, John Robinson and the internet was lethal. He fires up his five computers, and he surfs, and sees what he can find.

