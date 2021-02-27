Transcript for Lori Vallow's sister speaks out after J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan are found dead: Part 11

It was a year ago this month when ABC news went to Idaho with j.j.'s grandparents. Larry and Kay pull up in front of Chad's house. You see all this open space? What if j.j.'s right over there? And that actually turned out to be a premonition. Larry was right. That was almost exactly where his grandson's body would be found almost four months later. So, as the police and the FBI are digging up Chad's property, guess who calls Chad from jail? It's Lori. An inmate at Madison county jail. This call is subject to recording and monitoring. Hi, babe. Hello. This is a fascinating phone call to listen to. It's just this bizarre disconnect between this flighty conversation and the worst scene that can possibly happen outside. Are you okay? They're searching the property. And that search would ultimately reveal the bodies of J.J. And tylee. They found tylee in parts. She had been burned. And then they find J.J. He's wrapped in duct tape, and he's bound from one elbow to the other. Are they in the house? No, no, no, they're on the They're talking between the lines. They know they're being recorded. They're trying to communicate with each other. Are they seizing stuff again? They're searching. I'm glad you called. Yeah. So, we'll see what transpires. Okay. Let's think about what Chad said, this odd choice of words -- we'll see what transpires. Is that how someone would react if they had nothing to hide? The FBI and the police show up at your house, and they're digging holes in your backyard and somebody calls you? Aren't you going to be saying things like, the police are here, searching my land. I can't believe they're here. What are they doing here? You hear Lori, her only concern is Chad. She asks him if he wants her to pray. She wants to know what she can do to help him. He tells her to call their lawyer. What can I do for you? I would call mark, talk with him. I love you. Should I try to call you later? I don't know. You can try, yeah. I'll answer if I can. Okay. I love you, and we'll talk soon. Okay, baby. I love you. Okay. Love you. That may have been the couple's last phone call. Moments later, Chad is arrested. After J.J. And tylee's bodies were identified, Lori's sister released this statement -- we have prayed for the truth to come to light, but we never thought it would look like this. Tylee and J.J. Are completely irreplaceable in our family. There are no words that can capture this loss. Words are just inadequate. Our family will never, ever be the same. Chad prophesized that the world was going to end in July of 2020. You have to wonder how Lori feels now that Chad's prediction didn't come true. The desertion charges against Lori were dropped once the children's bodies were found. But she is still facing other charges. As of this moment, no murder charges have been filed against either Lori or Chad. At the end of the day, you want justice. They seemed like they would brighten the world, you know, when you look at their pictures. And just for their sake, you hope and pray for justice in this case. We should note that Lori and Chad daybell are now scheduled to face a jury in July. Two felony charges allege that they worked to destroy and conceal evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty. Lori daybell also pled not guilty to contempt of court charges for not producing her children or revealing where they were, and that is the heart of this story. Those two children, J.J. And tylee.

