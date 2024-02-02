Madison Nygard visits scene where she survived daring escape from potential abduction

Nygard said she jumped from a moving vehicle to escape a man who pulled a gun on her after she asked to use his cell phone.

February 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live