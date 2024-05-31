Man speaks in first interview from prison after conviction for Holly Bobo's murder

Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 for the 2011 murder of nursing student Holly Bobo. Adams was one of three men arraigned in the case.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live