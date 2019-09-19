Transcript for Mandy Stavik’s mom remembers when police found her daughter’s body

I knew. I knew she was gone. I don't know why I think mothers you know my other mother she's. I felt the same thing. I knew she was preempted. I do want to exceeded even to myself but I knew. Marysville remember I was upstairs mall there's a and they could taxi outside was sure to come up talking and Marion and I knew it was happening. She insertion. Already they've. Found her body in a river. I wouldn't work in. Wish this on even my worst enemy. Anderson nothing serious nothing worse there's. Nothing worse than Lou losing a child. And Larry knew that. I remember running out of the house. Ran off into the fields and screening. You know screaming at life thank god you know how could something like that happen. How could he let something bad happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.