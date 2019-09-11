Mary Jo Buttafuoco is shot in the face by stranger at her front door: Part 2

More
A young woman appeared at Mary Jo Buttafuoco's home one day, claiming that Joey Buttafuoco was having an affair. She then shot her, but miraculously, Mary Jo survived.
8:04 | 11/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mary Jo Buttafuoco is shot in the face by stranger at her front door: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:04","description":"A young woman appeared at Mary Jo Buttafuoco's home one day, claiming that Joey Buttafuoco was having an affair. She then shot her, but miraculously, Mary Jo survived.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"66865258","title":"Mary Jo Buttafuoco is shot in the face by stranger at her front door: Part 2 ","url":"/2020/video/mary-jo-buttafuoco-shot-face-stranger-front-door-66865258"}