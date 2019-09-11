Mary Jo and Joey Buttafuoco separate; Amy Fisher granted parole: Part 8

More
Mary Jo Buttafuoco said she reached a breaking point. She went to the Betty Ford Center to treat her drug addiction. She ultimately decides to divorce Joey Buttafuoco.
7:56 | 11/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mary Jo and Joey Buttafuoco separate; Amy Fisher granted parole: Part 8

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:56","description":"Mary Jo Buttafuoco said she reached a breaking point. She went to the Betty Ford Center to treat her drug addiction. She ultimately decides to divorce Joey Buttafuoco.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"66865265","title":"Mary Jo and Joey Buttafuoco separate; Amy Fisher granted parole: Part 8","url":"/2020/video/mary-jo-joey-buttafuoco-separate-amy-fisher-granted-66865265"}