How Meghan Markle's 'California casual' style could impact British fashion: Part 4

More
As many speculate what Markle will wear on her wedding day, Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress is remembered for its ruffles, puffy sleeves and hand-embroidered sequins.
6:35 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Meghan Markle's 'California casual' style could impact British fashion: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55276580,"title":"How Meghan Markle's 'California casual' style could impact British fashion: Part 4","duration":"6:35","description":"As many speculate what Markle will wear on her wedding day, Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress is remembered for its ruffles, puffy sleeves and hand-embroidered sequins.","url":"/2020/video/meghan-markles-california-casual-style-impact-british-fashion-55276580","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.