Melanie McGuire says she regrets not testifying during 2007 ‘suitcase killer’ case

Melanie McGuire spoke in a new interview with Amy Robach, 13 years after she was convicted of killing her husband and tossing his cut-up remains into the Chesapeake Bay in three matching suitcases.
0:27 | 09/24/20

Transcript for Melanie McGuire says she regrets not testifying during 2007 ‘suitcase killer’ case
Do you regret not testify absolutely. Absolutely I kept being well let me legal team will you don't have to legally defend yourself you know legally say anything. And it won't let me be technically true if you're not saying anything it's because people think they. You don't have anything to this.

